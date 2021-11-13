How to get $1 million in Lifetime casino earnings in BitLife

There are several ways you can choose to earn money in BitLife. There’s always the safe route of a decent career by becoming a doctor, professor, or even a Business Analyst. Alternatively, you can spice things up by committing crimes or stealing from other people. Although, if stealing doesn’t interest you, there’s always the option of gambling at casinos. Sometimes, if you gamble enough, you can make it big. Here’s what you need to do to get $1 million in Lifetime Casino Earnings in BitLife.

When you’re ready to start gambling, you can head to a local casino by going to the Activities tab and scrolling down to Casino. You’ll have the option to visit a casino, and from there, you can start gambling. First, you can bet any amount of money you currently have in your bank account. After you decide how much you want to bet, it’s time to play the game of Black Jack. Here’s what you need to know about BlackJack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The goal of the game is to reach 21, but you don’t want to Bust over it, and you don’t want the dealer, the opposite hand, to be better than yours. So you’ll start the game with two cards on your side and two cards on the dealer’s side. When it’s your turn, you’ll choose to accept another card or stand. You can receive multiple cards before you’re satisfied and then decide to stop. Hopefully, any cards you choose to place on your side don’t push you over 21. After you stand, it’s the dealer’s turn.

The dealer goes through the same process, accepting cards until they get close to or hit 21. If they have to stop, and you’re higher than them, you win. If they get higher than you but don’t go over 21 or hit 21, the dealer wins, and you lose all of your money. You’ll need to play this game multiple times to earn enough to reach $1 million lifetime earnings.

Before entering the Casino, we highly recommend having a large bank account. The goal of having $1 million lifetime earnings means hitting $1 million at some point, not all at once. Of course, if you lose money, it doesn’t count against you, so having a losing streak is fine. The real goal is making sure you don’t run out of money and you keep playing. Those attempting to complete the My Way Challenge will know you’re finished with this goal once you see the checkmark on the Challenge page.

After you have $1 million lifetime earnings, you’ll be finished with this task for the challenge. We highly recommend betting big and often to reach $1 million in a reasonable amount of time, so it helps to have a solid career on the side, outside of the Casino.