How to get 86 OVR Rookie Champion Kyle Hamilton in Madden 23

Madden Ultimate Team is a mode that lets you take players from the past and present of the NFL and put them together to form a dream team. One of the ways you can improve your team is by completing sets. These require you to submit unwanted players to get someone you do want to put in your starting lineup. At launch, one of the better cards you get through sets is Kyle Hamilton’s Rookie Champion. Let’s take a look at how to add this 86 OVR SS to your squad.

Related: Madden 23: Which MUT Captain should you choose?

Rookie Champion Kyle Hamilton set requirements

Screenshot by Gamepur

Explaining how to get Kyle Hamilton is pretty simple. However, that doesn’t mean it’s easy or, more accurately, cheap. You’ll need to scrounge up a total of 40 other player cards to submit to this SBC. Here they all are:

15x 76 OVR Rookie Players

15x 77 OVR Rookie Players

10x 78 OVR Rookie Players

At the time of this writing, 76 OVR Rookies are going for around 15,000 Coins on the auction market. That price, fortunately, goes down to around 5,00 Coins for the other two ratings, but it’ll still be a steep final cost. There simply aren’t a ton of these cards in the game yet. That price will go down over time, but buying them now is going to be costly.

You can use other, repeatable sets to upgrade your lower-rated Rookie cards, but that’s going to take a lot of work. In our opinion, your time and money would probably be better spent somewhere else. If you really need a star SS early on, you can get someone like Amani Hooker or Derwin James for under 100,000 Coins. Or just give it a few weeks and there will likely be even higher-rated players added at Hamilton’s position.