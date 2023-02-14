The Breeding Pen is a useful project you can add to your Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy. It will be useful in creating baby Thestrals and taking care of them. Unlocking this does take some time, so don’t expect to immediately have access to this project while playing the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to get a Breeding Pen spellcraft in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to purchase and use the Breeding Pen spellcraft in Hogwarts Legacy

The Breeding Pen is a useful spellcraft you can buy at the Tomes and Scrolls vendor. You can find this location in Hogsmeade. The vendor will have a variety of Spellcraft available for you, but for Deek’s quest, the only one you want to purchase is the Breeding Pen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s important to note that the Breeding Pen will not appear until you work on the quest assigned to it, namely the Foal of the Dead. When this quest becomes available and you start working on it, the Breeding Pen appears at the Tomes and Scrolls vendor. We recommend attempting not to worry about this too much. The other thing you need to consider is how to catch the required Thestrals that you need to also catch. The spell, Arresto Momentum, is a good choice to slow them down and make it easier to catch them.

Once you have the male and female Thestrals, and the Breeding Pen, bring them back to the Room of Requirement and set them out for Deek. He’ll show you how everything works and how to progress forward in the quest. This quest is also one of the ways to expand the number of beasts you can hold in the Room of Requirement, making it a priority for any Hogwarts Legacy players who want to find more beasts to add to their collection.