How to get a double platinum record in BitLife

Receiving a double-platinum record is similar to receiving a double-platinum single in BitLife. The goal is to reach 2,000,000 sold copies of your singles or an album, and to do this requires quite a bit of patience. At least you’re not trying to aim for diamond, though, which requires you to sell 10,000,000, which is extremely hard to have happened. Here’s what you need to know to accomplish the double platinum record task.

You’ll want to make sure you’re a solo artist, and you’ve become a musician. If you’re struggling with this, you can start working on your musical skills at the age of six and continue until you reach 18. At 18, you’ll be able to apply for a solo artist application, and if your musical skills are at least 90%, you should be accepted. We highly recommend becoming a singer.

As a solo artist, you’ll want to produce and create an album or single every two to three years. However, you don’t want to do it every year because your audience members won’t be as receptive to your work. By following this interval, you’ll be able to make sure they’re still interested in your work and they consistently buy it.

With a few singles and albums under your belt, your fame should be consistently growing. Naturally, you want to try and keep this bar as high as possible to ensure everyone is buying your work, even years after it’s released. Eventually, with your popularity and musical skills high, one of your pieces of work should reach double platinum. You’ll receive a good amount of notoriety for this achievement.

While the next landmark achievement is to receive a diamond record, you’re going to be hard-pressed to make this happen because selling an album or single over 10,000,000 is tough.