Breeding is a major mechanic in the Pokémon franchise, and in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the way you go about breeding is much easier. You no longer have to leave them at a Daycare. Instead, you can bring your Pokémon and have picnics with them for them to leave behind a Pokémon egg. For those who want to increase their chances of getting a shiny Pokémon, acquiring a foreign Pokémon is critical. For Scarlet and Violet players, one of the best ways to do this is with a foreign Ditto. Here’s what you need to know about how to get a foreign Ditto in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to catch a foreign Ditto in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It all comes down to finding a trainer from a foreign country from yours who is willing to trade one with you. You might have to coordinate with someone you know playing the game, find a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Discord where you can plan it out, or hope to acquire one randomly.

However, for however long this lasts, there’s a community effort going around where players openly offer foreign Dittos to other players. You can visit this trade by placing in the number 44484448 in your Link Trade. If you do this, supposedly, while Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are fairly active, there’s a good chance the player on the other end of the trade will offer you a foreign Ditto.

Foreign Ditto are priceless because when two foreign Pokémon breed, they have a higher chance to become a shiny version. With a Ditto, you can do this with any Pokémon you have. You don’t have to wait until you randomly have one hatch, which can take a lot of effort.