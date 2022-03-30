How to get a free Supply Drop from ships on Rebirth Island in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Rebirth Island Reinforced map has delivered more locations and even new Weapon Trade Stations, but it has also tossed in a few strange Easter eggs. The most notable is one that is guaranteed to gift players a Supply Drop at no cost, and this can all be done in just a matter of seconds. In result, those who open the drop will find themselves with an entire loadout, extra cash, and killstreaks.

You can find this Easter egg by first visiting the ship near the Docks location on the north side of the map. You’ll then need to make your way to the ship’s top dock where there is a small black intercom system sitting on a desk (as shown below). Once you’re close enough to it, the game will allow you to press a button on the intercom that honks the ship’s horn. Players will need to press this button up to five times to finally have a plane deliver a Supply Drop at the center of the ship.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This button does appear to have a 20-second cooldown time once its pressed, so don’t worry if you cannot click it again right away. After the Supply Drop is brought to the ship, players can break it open to find at least three Epic or Legendary guns, two killstreaks, a Field Upgrade, and thousands of dollars. Of course, it is highly recommended players also give these guns up to the Weapon Trade Station, as it can lend even more killstreaks and cash, amongst several other top-tier rewards.

