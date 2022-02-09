how-to-get-a-gold-medal-in-the-water-and-lightning-challenge-in-dying-light-2-stay-human

The Water and Lightning Challenge is a parkour challenge in Dying Light 2 Stay Human that allows you to take on one of the most famous runners in Villedor. This guide offers a couple of tips to help you secure a gold medal in your first attempt at this challenge, so you can show Sadio shat you’re really made of.

Where is The Water and Lightning Challenge?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find this side quest close to the water tower, on a rooftop near a safehouse. But, first, you need to speak to Sadio, the man leaning against the wall outside, to start the quest. He says that Aiden doesn’t have what it takes to beat him, but Aiden wants to try anyway. After this conversation, you’ll be able to trigger the parkour challenge by interacting with the bottle on the bench nearby.

Plan as you run

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can see your current checkpoint marked in blue, and there’s a grey marker for the subsequent checkpoint. Use these markers to plan your route as you run. Don’t wait until you reach a checkpoint to look for the next one and try to find the best way to run to it. Ensure that you’re looking at the structures around you, where there are ziplines, and where you should be jumping off to speed yourself up.

Restart if you fall

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you fall off your intended route, and it looks like it’ll take a few seconds to climb back up, cancel the challenge and restart it. There’s no shame in doing this, and if you want to get a gold medal, you need to hit every checkpoint as fast as possible.

Give the water tower to the survivors

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s not clear if you have to give the water tower to the survivors to unlock this side quest, but it’s certainly easier if you have. The new ziplines, trampolines, and platforms around Villedor make this parkour challenge much easier. It may not even be possible to obtain a gold medal if you don’t have these helpful traversal tools.

When you’ve completed the parkour challenge, return to Sadio to complete the side quest. He’s mad that you managed to beat him, but there’s no conflict. You’ll get a lot of experience as a reward on top of everything you earned from the challenge itself.