How to get a Gold, Platinum, Double Platinum, and Diamond album certification as a famous musician in BitLife

There are multiple album certifications you can earn in BitLife. Your albums can reach Gold, Platinum, Double Platinum, and Diamond as a famous musician, increasing your popularity as an artist. Achieving these rankings will take time, but if you can carefully layer your career and optimize your albums to gain a huge audience, you can do this multiple times. Here’s what you need to know about how to get a Gold, Platinum, Double Platinum, and Diamond album certification in BitLife.

How to earn Gold, Platinum, Double Platinum, and Diamond album as a musician

It all comes down to selling an album well and making sure your audience is interested in the content you put on it. Your albums reach these rankings through your audience buying the albums, and the sales need to hit a certain amount to reach each level. Gold is the lowest, and diamond is the highest.

These are the exact numbers you need to reach and exceed.

Gold album: 500,000 copies

Platinum album: 1,000,000 copies

Double Platinum album: 2,000,000 copies

Diamond album: 10,000,000 copies

It all comes down to the sales numbers, and the more popular your character becomes over their lifetime, some of these albums will continue to live on and improve even if you did them 15 years ago. An album you released at the start of your character’s career can become a diamond record.

Earning these rankings becomes much more accessible depending on the genre you select when your character becomes a musician. If you want to make a lot of money and sell to a broad audience, we recommend going with R&B or Rap. These are some of the better genres for this career as they have the highest sales records and the largest audiences.