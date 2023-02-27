The Golden Lure is a valuable item you can use while playing in Pokémon Go. This will be highly beneficial if you have a particular Pokémon, namely Gimmighoul, intending to evolve it. Although this item won’t directly evolve as the other lures do for Pokémon in Pokémon Go, the Golden Lure has an even more valuable use for everyone playing the mobile game. Here’s what you need to know about how to get a Golden Lure in Pokémon Go.

Where to get a Golden Lure in Pokémon Go

The Golden Lure is a unique item that won’t drop from PokéStops, or by completing Field Research or Special Research tasks. Instead, the Golden Lure will be a reward you receive when you send a Postcard to your Nintendo Switch’s Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet game. This is a Postcard you can send from your Pokémon Go game to your Nintendo Switch. Upon doing so, you’ll receive a Golden Lure and a Coin Bag. The Coin Bag is how you have Gimmighoul spawning around you, but the Golden Lure is how you turn a PokéStop into a Golden PokéStop.

Related: How to get a Coin Bag in Pokémon Go

A Golden PokéStop yields additional rewards from the original items you already receive. You can stack up helpful items to catch Pokémon, heal them, revive them, or receive berries. A Golden PokéStop is also how you earn Gimmighoul coins, which you will need to evolve Gimmighoul into its next evolution, Gholdengo. You’ll need 1,000 of these Gimmighoul Coins, similar to how you evolve Gimmighoul in Scarlet and Violet.

You can only send a Postcard to your Nintendo Switch once a day, so this process might take some time to complete to acquire enough Gimmighoul and Gimmighoul Coins. However, even after you evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo, you can still make Golden PokéStops using Golden Lures.