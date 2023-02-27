You can now send Postcards you’ve received from Pokémon Go and have them go over to your Pokémon Scalret and Violet accounts. This is only available for those who play Pokémon Go and have access to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet from your Nintendo Switch. The Postcard gives you access to two items, one in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and one in Pokémon Go. Here’s what you need to know about how to send a Postcard from Pokémon Go to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to give Pokémon Go Postcards to your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games

The only way to send a Pokémon Go Postcard to your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet account is by connecting these two services. You can do this by going to the Nintendo Switch connection in your Pokémon Go settings, at the bottom. Click the Nintendo Switch option, have your Switch nearby, and connect to your Nintendo Switch. When the two connect, you’ll be able to verify that is the account you want to sync with, and then you’ll have the chance to send your Postcard to your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet account.

Related: Gimmighoul and Gholdengo arrive to Pokémon Go, but only for players with a Nintendo Switch

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can only do this process once a day. After 24-hours, the option will appear again in Pokémon Go and on your Nintendo Switch. We recommend doing it as often as possible to receive your rewards. The rewards in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet allow you to use the Postcards to get specific encounters with Vivillon from that region connected to the Postcard, making it easier to finish your Vivillon connection. For Pokémon Go players, you’ll receive a Coin Bag and a Golden Lure. The Coin Bag is used to spawn Gimmighoul, and the Golden Lure turns PokéStops into Gold Pokémon Stops.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We recommend cleaning out your inventory to make it easier to encounter Gimmighoul for Pokémon Go players.