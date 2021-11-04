How to get a haircut from Harriet in Animal Crossing New Horizons 2.0.0 Update

The 2.0.0 update for Animal Crossing New Horizons has added some major things to the game. Plenty of new experiences have been added like Kapp’n and new interactions with villagers. Along with these, new hairstyles have been added. While some of them can be purchased from the Nook Terminal in the Residential Services building, some of the hairstyles can only be obtained from Harriet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head out to Harv’s island to discover that he is setting up a new co-op on his island. He happens to need some capital and you will need to pitch in some Bells (like 700,000) to get everything up and running. Harriet will be with him and Harv will introduce you to her. After the interaction, you will find that Harriet has set up shop in the middle of opening by the bonfire. Don’t worry, her haircuts are free.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Walk up to her and she will tell you that she had an idea for a new hairstyle. If you accept, she will style your hair in a new way. Afterward, she will ask if you like it and you can say yes or no. If you reply with no, she will ask if you want it put back to how it was. Either way, you will learn the hairstyle for future use at a mirror. Harriet has a new hairstyle each day so make sure to return.