Most players in Valorant choose to have a dot crosshair, as it provides more precision when lining up shots. You can customize the crosshair in the game’s settings menu to have various shapes, sizes, and colors. One fun crosshair to try is the heart crosshair. Although it might not be the most practical choice, it can be a fun way to show your opponents some love — or hate. Here’s how to get a heart crosshair in Valorant.

Heart Crosshair settings in Valorant

General Crosshair Settings

Color Pink or Red Outlines On Outline Opacity 0.1 Outline Thickness 1 Center Dot Off Center Dot Opacity 0 Center Dot Thickness 0 Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset On Override All Primary Crosshairs With my Crosshair Offset Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines On Inner Line Opacity 0.7 Inner Line Length 3 Inner Line Thickness 5 Inner Line Offset 1 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines On Outer Line Opacity 0.7 Outer Line Length 5 Outer Line Thickness 1 Outer Line Offset 0 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

You can manually configure your heart crosshair through the game’s settings menu, located at the screen’s upper right corner. Click on the “Settings” cogwheel and tab, and you should see the “Crosshair” tab. Go to the “Primary” section, and you’ll be given options to change the color, shape, size, and opacity of your crosshair. Just follow the settings above to get your heart crosshair in Valorant.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can save the settings by creating a new profile so that you can use it whenever you want. Once you’ve got your heart crosshair set up the way you like it, be sure to practice with it in Custom Games so that you can get used to the new aiming reticle. Although the crosshair doesn’t necessarily look like a heart with curved lines and whatnot, the shape is still distinct enough to earn some chuckles when you use it during games.

How to unlock Heart Crosshair in Valorant using code

You can also get a heart crosshair in Valorant by importing the code. This way, you won’t have to configure the settings manually.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the “General” section of the “Crosshair” tab, there’s an “Import Profile Code” button. Just click on it and paste the following code:

0;P;c;6;o;0.1;m;1;0t;5;0l;3;0o;1;0a;0.7;0f;0;1t;1;1l;5;1o;0;1a;0.7;1m;0;1f;0

It should look like this:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve imported the code, you can still adjust the settings manually to your liking. Experiment with different values to find what looks best for you.

How to use the Heart Crosshair in Valorant

We recommend using the heart crosshair in Custom games only since it doesn’t really help or give you any advantage in Ranked games. It can also be fun to use in Unrated games with friends too.

It doesn’t offer much precision and can actually make it harder to hit your shots. It’s more for having fun and trolling your friends than anything else. If you want to use it in Ranked, go ahead, but be warned that it might not help as much as you think.