How to get a Medium Supply Crate in Fallout 76

There are plenty of camp items that you will eventually discover as you walk across the wastelands of Appalachia in Fallout 76. Everything from spooky drapes and water wells to cryogenic beds and workshops can be built at your C.A.M.P. While some items can be found easily, others require a bit of searching and luck. The Medium Supply Crate is an item that has returned from an earlier time. If you already have one, then you are one of the lucky ones.

What are Medium Supply Crates?

The Medium Supply Crate is exactly what it sounds like. It is a smaller crate that you can place in your C.A.M.P. that acts as a stash box. You can place it down by going to the stash box tab of the crafting menu at your C.A.M.P.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the Medium Supply Crate is placed, it acts just like any other stash box you have placed down and gives you access to all the items you have stored away. Crafting this little box requires two steel and two wood scraps to be consumed from your junk.

How to get the Medium Supply Crate

The Medium Supply Crate used to be in the game back when the Nuclear Winter Update was live. During this time, you could challenge other players in the Nuclear Winter battle royale mode. Progressing through the ranks of Nuclear Winter would unlock various items for you in the standard game. One of the items you could unlock was the plans for the Medium Supply Crate.

After a while, the developers decided to do away with the Nuclear Winter game mode. Since then, they have included the various plans you could get from it into the main game. The Medium Supply Crate plans have been placed in Minerva’s inventory. She appears once a week to pedal her wares in the wasteland. If you get lucky, she will have the plans for sale and you can purchase them using your Gold Bullion.