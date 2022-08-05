How to get the Safari Crocolossus Backpack in Fallout 76

Backpacks are an important accessory for any survivor in the wastelands of Appalachia in Fallout 76. This useful item is the key to gaining some buffs that you normally would need to waste a perk card or two on. Not only that, but Backpacks increase your carrying capacity, allowing you to haul around more junk to use as a shield against the onslaught of bullets from the various threats in the wild. These Backpacks can be customized just like your clothes and one of the more sought-after skins for the Backpack is the Safari Crocolossus.

How to get the Safari Crocolosses Backpack in Fallout 76

The only time that you can get the Safari Crocolossus Backpack skin is during the Treasure hunter seasonal event. This is true for the other Safari Backpack skins like the Safari Gorilla Backpack. You can unlock the plan for this Backpack skin by opening Mole Miner Pails during the Treasure Hunter event. The rarity of the Mole Miner Pail doesn’t matter. Any of them can drop this Backpack skin.

You can obtain the Mole Miner Pails during the event by defeating treasure-hunting Mole Miners across the wasteland. These enemies can make an appearance in any area that hostiles can spawn and not just the Mole Miner areas so keep your eyes peeled when the event goes live.

Related: Cultist locations in Fallout 76

How to craft Backpack skins

Screenshot by gamepur

Once you have unlocked the Backpack skin, you will need to craft it in order to apply it to your Backpack. To do this, find an armor workbench. These can be found all across the wasteland or you can build one in your camp. If you already have a Backpack crafted, enter the modify section of the workbench and select the skin that you want to apply to the Backpack.