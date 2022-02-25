How to get a Meteorite Staff in Elden Ring

The Meteorite Staff is a powerful spellcasting weapon for you to use in Elden Ring. The weapon is extremely useful if you’re planning to perform specific spells, but if you’ve only heard about it and don’t know how to find it, locating it can be a bit of a challenge. In this guide, we’ll be going over how to get the Meteorite Staff in Elden Ring, and how it works.

You’ll need to travel deep to the east of Limgrave, into the Caelid, a land covered in plague, fires, and dangerous enemies. The location you want to visit will be the Streets of Sages Ruins, which you can find the southwest portion of the map. When you reach this area, you want to go a collapsed pillar on the southwest portion of the area.

Inside a broken-down pillar, you’ll find three plant enemies that you’ll need to eliminate. Upon taking them out, a corpse will be hanging in the window, and after looting it, you can grab the Meteorite Staff. The weapon scales with your intelligence and strength, giving players who are focusing on increasing their intelligence stat a huge boost. It comes with no skill, unfortunately.