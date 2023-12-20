How To Get A Research Commission Ticket In Monster Hunter World (Fastest Ways)

Monster Hunter World is one of the easiest games in the series. Or at least that’s what I tell myself when I’m farming rare crafting components to make boss fights easier for myself. The grind can be made a bit easier if you have a Research Commission Ticket.

If you want to get your hands on Research Commission Tickets in MHW, you’ve come to the right place. In the grand scheme of things, these tickets are your premium pass to weapon upgrades, which are extremely important in this game. In this guide, I’ll show you two farming methods to get as many Research Commission Tickets as you possibly can.

Why You Should Farm Research Commission Tickets in Monster Hunter World

Research Commission Tickets are required to craft the Commission Alpha Armor Set, the Commission Beta Armor Set, and the Commission Armor Layered Set. You’ll also need them to upgrade Lunastra weapons and craft charms like the Bulwark Charm and Wyrmslayer Charm.

If you’re playing Iceborn, you’ll also want to get your hands on Research Commission Tickets +, which work the same way as regular ones but can craft better gear.

Method 1: Mid-Game Research Commission Ticket Farming Method in Monster Hunter World

Screenshot by Gamepur

To farm Research Commission Tickets in Monster Hunter World, complete The White Winds of the New World quest. It’s a bit of a challenge, requiring you to capture all monsters, complete every optional quest, hit Research Level 6 on a dozen monsters, and reach a Hunter rank of 49. Sounds like a grind? Well, it is, but the sweet reward is a Research Commission Ticket.

Once you hit HR 49, you can join other players hosting the quest to farm Research Commission Tickets in Monster Hunter World. You can even narrow down your search by typing in the monster names, like Legiana, to make life a bit easier.

Method 2: Late-Game Research Commission Ticket Farming Method in Monster Hunter World

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the second method to farm Research Commission Ticket, Sapphire Star’s Guidance is your go-to quest. However, you’ll only unlock it once you hit the HR 100 milestone. Sure, it might take a bit more effort to hit HR 100, but the payoff is worth it.

You’ll be facing three-tempered Elder Dragons; don’t let that intimidate you. Surprisingly, it’s easier than dealing with a horde of monsters. Less health, no boosted stats – it’s a breeze. This quest will earn you not one but two Research Commission Tickets.

Once again, you can join another player’s hunt to farm Research Commission Tickets in Monster Hunter World.