Shadow Pokémon are stronger versions of the standard Pokémon that appear in Pokémon Go, and Registeel now has a shadow version. Shadow Pokémon are made by Team Rocket, who has captured them and uses them in combat. You will need to defeat select Team Rocket members and save these Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about how to get a shadow Registeel in Pokémon Go.

Where to find a shadow Registeel in Pokémon Go

The only Team Rocket team member that will have Registeel will be Giovanni. He won’t have Registeel for long, either. Giovanni will hold onto shadow Registeel until he captures his next legendary shadow Pokémon, which does not have a preset date. You will need to make sure you attempt to challenge Giovanni to a Pokémon battle starting at midnight on February 1 in your local time zone. This is when he will use shadow Registeel on his team.

Although shadow Registeel is the last Pokémon in Giovanni’s team, you can rescue this legendary Pokémon after successfully beating him in a fight. When battling against shadow Registeel, make sure to use a Fire, Fighting, or Ground-type Pokémon to counter Giovanni. Registeel has extremely few weaknesses, but those are the three types of attacks that you can use. Thankfully, Registeel is more of a defensive Pokémon and doesn’t have the best attack power.

When Giovanni’s next legendary shadow Pokémon is announced, shadow Registeel will disappear for a brief time. He has had several Pokémon return to his roster, such as shadow Mewtwo, but the more unique ones are much more. You want to make sure you acquire a Super Rocket Radar before the Special Research quest is no longer available, and you have to wait for the next rotation to grab one. Although shadow Registeel not being as strong as the original one, we still recommend players not purify it.