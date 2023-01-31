All shadow Registeel weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

You have your work cut out for you if you’re looking to challenge Giovanni in Pokémon Go and take down shadow Registeel. This Pokémon has a huge amount of defense and only a few weaknesses. You’ll need to make sure you’re ready to take it down, adding shadow Registeel to your collection. Here’s what you need to know about all shadow Registeel weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

How to beat shadow Registeel in Pokémon Go

All shadow Registeel weaknesses

Shadow Registeel is a pure Steel-type Pokémon. It is weak against Fire, Fighting, and Ground-type attacks and resistant against Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel-type moves. You only want to focus on using a Pokémon that can utilize Fire, Fighting, or Ground-type attacks. Otherwise, a majority of their moves might be useless in this encounter.

Anyone who wishes to take on Giovanni using shadow Registeel must ensure they have a Super Rocket Radar.

Best Pokémon counters to shadow Registeel

The best Pokémon to use against shadow Registeel will be Reshiram, Terrakion, and Lucario.

Reshiram is a Fire and Dragon-type Pokémon. Although you don’t want to use any Dragon-type moves against Registeel, Reshiram has plenty of Fire-type attacks that can burn off shadow Registeel’s defenses, making this an easier encounter. The best move to teach Reshiram is the fast move Fire Fang, and the charged moves Fusion Flare and Crunch.

Next, we have Terrakion, the Rock and Fighting-type Pokémon. Most of Terrakion’s best attacks are Fighting-type moves, making it the perfect Pokémon to use against Giovanni when he unleashes shadow Registeel. The best moveset to teach Terrakion is the fast move Double Kick and the charged attacks Close Combat and Sacred Sword.

The last Pokémon we recommend you use against shadow Registeel is Lucario, a Steel and Fighting-type Pokémon. It has the benefit of having an increased attack power because it’s a Fighting-type, and it might not have the highest defense power, but because it’s a Steel-type, it’s resistant against other Steel-type moves. Shadow Registeel will have a rough time battling against his Pokémon. The best moveset for Lucario is the fast move Counter and the charged moves Power-up Punch and Shadow Ball.

If there are other Pokémon you want to use against Giovanni, there are a handful of different choices. You can only bring three Pokémon for this encounter, so reserve any Fire, Fighting, or Ground-type Pokémon until Registeel is out on the field.

Chandelure

Charizard

Conkeldurr

Entei

Ho-Oh

Keldeo

Machamp

Moltres

Giovanni will begin using shadow Registeel on his team at midnight on February 1 in your local area. He will cease using this Pokémon when the next legendary shadow Pokémon is announced next season.