How to get a water collector in Sons of the Forest

In Sons of the Forest, your character constantly gets thirsty. When that happens, you need to get near a source of fresh water and quench your character’s thirst. However, as you must visit a lake or river every time for this, it can limit your exploration. Therefore, one of the first things you need to get your hands on is a water collector in Sons of the Forest.

How to make a water collector in Sons of the Forest

As the name suggests, a water collector will store the water for you, and you can carry it wherever you like. Thanks to it, you won’t have to worry about running down to a river whenever you character gets thirsty. In other words, you can explore the forest properly. You won’t find a prebuilt water collector in the game. Instead, you’ll need find a 3D Printer and make it yourself.

The 3D printer be found in a room located inside a cave. To use the 3D Printer, you will need Resin, of course. However, it will have some in it already when you use it for the first time. Right next to the 3D Printer, there will be a laptop. Use it to navigate through a list of options to find the Flask. When you do, press the ‘E’ key to print it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the Flask in your hand, head to a river and interact with the water. The flask will get filled with water, and you can store it in your inventory. You can return to a river whenever it gets empty and fill it again. But if you are a little far from the river and can’t afford to go there for some reasons, you can also eat a yarrow. This plant serves as an alternate for water.