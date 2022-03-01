How to get additional memory slots for spells in Elden Ring

Memory Slots are what you use in Elden Ring to hold all of your spells as a spellcaster. The more Memory Slots you unlock, the more spells you can call about during combat without having to rest at a site of grace. You don’t start with that many, but you can steadily unlock more and make your magic user much more powerful. In this guide, we cover how you can get additional Memory Slots for your spells in Elden Ring.

It all comes down to Memory Stones. These are a key item you can find scattered throughout the world while exploring Elden Ring. There are eight Memory Stones you can find. Many of them are hidden in towers. These towers are initially sealed off, meaning you’ll have to figure out how to solve the riddle, or find a way into the tower, to access the Memory Stones. You can also obtain one from defeating the Red Wolf of Radagon while attempting to scale the Raya Lucaria Academy or the Demi-Human Queen Maggie.

Each Memory Stone you obtain unlocks another spell slot. Because there are eight in total, you can unlock 10 Memory Slots for your spellcaster, giving you a variety of spells to use in combat. We recommend going out of your way to explore the Lands Between to find these hidden towers. The towers you want to find consist of Oridys’ Rise, Converted Tower, Testu’s Rise, Seluvis’ Rise, and Lenne’s Rise. You can also buy one from the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold.