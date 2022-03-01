Talismans in Elden Ring are exceptionally useful. These items provide passive buffs for your character, giving them more benefits as they continue through the game, so long as you’re finding Talismans during your travels. You initially begin the game with only one available but more slots to unlock. In this guide, we cover how to get additional Talisman slots in Elden Ring.

It all comes down to acquiring a specific key item called a Talisman Pouch. With it, your character can carry more Talisman on themselves as they play the game. The Talisman Pouches only appear at specific times, primarily through completing particular parts of the main story. For example, the first Talisman Pouch you receive drops off of Margit, the Fell Omen, the boss guarding the gate to Stormveil Castle.

There are three Talisman Pouches you can unlock throughout playing Elden Ring. The first is dropped from Margit, the second appears when you beat Renella, the Full Moon Queen, and you speak with the Finger Reader, and the third appears after you defeat Godfray, the First Elden Lord. You cannot miss these battles as they are all primary story points in Elden Ring, so you don’t need to worry about potentially missing a hidden room or chest.