How to get Afentis in Warframe

Afentis is a spear gun weapon that was added to Warframe in the Veilbreaker update. This weapon features some powerful stats and high-status chances. It doubles as the signature weapon for the 50th Warframe, Styanax. The Veilbreaker update introduces a new cinematic quest, several quality-of-life features, and Styanax. This guide will explain how to get the Afentis weapon in Warframe.

Related: All Styanax abilities in Warframe

How to get the Afentis spear gun in Warframe

Afentis is Styanax’s signature weapon and the latest addition to the small but powerful speargun weapon category Warframe possesses. This weapon can be obtained in two ways. The easiest way to acquire Afentis is to purchase it in the marketplace. Afentis sells for 240 platinum. As with all weapons purchased with platinum, Afentis will come with a weapon slot and an installed Orokin catalyst.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Afentios can also be earned via Kahl’s Garrison. You will unlock this faction after completing the Veilbreaker quest. This garrison will act as a Syndicate, and they can be leveled up via weekly Garrison Assignments. Completing these Garrison Assignments will earn you a new currency called Stock. You can then use Stock to purchase weapons, Styanax components, and Archon Mods.

Styanax is the 50th Warframe, and his passive ability is tailor-made for Afentis. It increases his critical hit chance based on his shields, which doubles if he wields a spear gun.

Spear guns use a dual firing method that provides versatility on the battlefield — it brings a standard aimed shot and an alternate fire that involves throwing the weapon like a javelin. Spear guns also received much-needed quality of life changes in the Veilbreaker update. Spearguns have been given their category, and players no longer have to retrieve thrown weapons manually. You can throw your spear, hit the reload button, and it will appear in your hands, ready to use again.