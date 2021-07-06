How to get Alien Nanites in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 – Alien Nanites location

Alien Nanites are a new addition to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 7. This alien technology is available in the form of an item that can be thrown to create low gravity fields. While the Alien Nanites are technically a crafting material, unleashing them on the island will “generate an alien biome in a large area for a short duration”. Within that area, low gravity will exist, allowing players to jump much higher than usual.

For a look at what this looks like, players can make their way to Holly Hatchery which has now replaced Holly Hedges. Here you will find a strange low-gravity field around the nursery that seems to mimics that alien’s natural environment. When you throw them, they will create a similar field to the one at Holly Hatchery.

Nanites look like small broken cubes with red and blue energy coming from them and can be found as chest loot and ground loot in the game, but they seem to be extremely rare. The best place to find them is actually on Abductors, but these large saucers are currently bugged and are not spawning in the game at the moment.

Not only are that but it can also be used as a crafting material in the game and will allow you to turn normal weapons into more advanced alien weapons.

AR -> Pulse Rifle

SMG -> Ray Gun

Sniper -> Rail Gun

Pistol -> Bad News

When you have the Alien Nanites, if you want to use them to upgrade weapons, just open your crafting menu.