How to get all glow-in-the-dark Bone Shirts for Haunted by Daylight in Dead by Daylight

For the Haunted by Daylight event in Dead by Daylight, players have the opportunity to earn a handful of cosmetics for their Survivors, glow-in-the-dark Bone Shirts. This event will allow you to earn skeleton-themed t-shirts, so your favorite Survivor can get into the haunted season for the spooky time of year. Only a handful of these cosmetics are available for the Survivors, and earning them is a little tricky. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the glow-in-the-dark Bone Shirts for the Haunted by Daylight event in Dead by Daylight.

All Skeleton t-shirt cosmetics for Haunted by Daylight

You will need to participate in the event and play Dead by Daylight while Haunted by Daylight is available. The Haunted by Daylight event begins on October 13 and ends on November 2. You have until the first few days of November to play as a Survivor, earn Void Energy, turn it into an Unstable Void, and then reap the rewards.

Related: How to get Void Energy in Dead by Daylight

For the Skeleton t-shirt to appear, you will need to play at least one game as that specific character to unlock it. If you play with a character that does not have access to a Skeleton t-shirt, it will not count. For example, we played several rounds as Ada Wong but did not receive a Skeleton t-shirt for David King until we played a single game as him. After we did this, the t-shirt appeared as a wearable cosmetic in our inventory for David King.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are all the Survivors that will have access to a Skeleton t-shirt in Dead by Daylight.

David King

Claudette Morel

Felix Richter

Feng Min

Jane Romero

Yun-Jin Lee

Make sure to play with these characters at least once, and earn enough Void Energy to unlock their rewards.