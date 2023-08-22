Modern Warfare 3 Beta – Dates, Sign-Ups & Multiplayer Reveal

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is the franchise’s first immediate follow-up to another game and excitement is through the roof over the early details. Fans were already amped up over the continuation of the rebooted Task Force 141 storyline, but the return of 16 classic maps at launch has rocketed the excitement into the Stratosphere.

The campaign’s official gameplay trailer was released at Gamescom 2023, but multiplayer is following suit with MW2, so we won’t be getting a look until the newly-established Call of Duty Next. If you’re not familiar with this setup, don’t sweat it, here’s a breakdown of when you can expect the MP reveal and the first beta date.

The Call of Duty MW3 beta has been confirmed for October 6, just one day after the reveal event. Keep in mind that the first week will be exclusively on PlayStation, so anyone else will have to wait until the next weekend to get in.

This will be the time to jump in and decide whether or not you want to purchase the full game. A lot of innovation has happened over the last few years, so if you’ve taken some time off from the series, you’ll absolutely want to do a trial run before spending your money.

While Modern Warfare 3 may share a name with the classic franchise, its gameplay will no doubt be quite different from the original three titles. Anyone who played MW2 (2022) will likely be just fine making the adjustment since all of that game’s weapons and progression will carry forward to the new title, but anyone who skipped that game may be in for a bit of a shock when they jump in for the first time.

Modern Warfare 3 Beta Signups

Image via Activision/Call of Duty.

As noted in the graphic above, the beta employs a staggered access system. PlayStation players who pre-order the game will get the first crack at it, with everyone else falling in line shortly after. Here’s the full breakdown.

October 6-7: PlayStation Early Access

PlayStation Early Access October 8-10: Open PlayStation Beta

Open PlayStation Beta October 10-12 : All Platform Early Access

: All Platform Early Access October 12-14: All Platforms Open Beta

Image via Activision

Call of Duty Next takes place on October 5, 2023. For those out of the loop, this is an annual showcase for the upcoming release. Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer (as well as Warzone 2) was debuted here in 2022, and thanks to Geoff Keighley’s insights during Gamescom 2023, we expect to see MW3 follow a similar path.

This will be our first peak at the remastered Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps, as well as some new weapons, a new Tactical Stance, and the gear system that’s adding extra punch to perks in Modern Warfare 3. It’ll also mark the official return of Slide Canceling, so be ready to either celebrate or mourn over that.

That’s all the info we’ve got for now, but we will keep this page updated with any relevant information as the time gets closer.