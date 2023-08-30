Call of Duty: MW2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 6 – Release Date, Content Predictions, & More

Call of Duty’s current two titles, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are at the halfway point of Season 5, and the finish line is near for this era as a whole. Season 6 was nothing more than a rumor for weeks, as many theorized Season 5 Reloaded would be the final big batch of content before Modern Warfare 3 shakes things up later this year.

However, the Xbox Dashboard recently confirmed that another season is on the way, and since Activision likes to follow past trends with their updates, we’ve got a reasonable idea of when the sixth and final season of Modern Warfare 2’s reign will kick off. Here’s everything we know about what’s to come.

When Does Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 Start? | Release Date

Image via Activision

Take this with a grain of salt, but Warzone & MW2 Season 06 will kick off on September 20. While the official start dates are never confirmed ahead of time, using the end of the current Battle Pass has been a reliable way to predict the start of the next season for multiple years now. We still have Season 5 Reloaded to get through, and we may be able to use its content to prepare ourselves for what the final season will look like.

Season 05 Reloaded is set to add the Al Bagra Fortress POI as a Resurgence map, creating a rotating playlist of three rotation options – Ashika Island, Vondel, and Fortress – to play throughout the day. This is a first for Warzone, and fans are hopeful that the main Battle Royale maps may get the same treatment down the line (although that seems unlikely to happen before MW3’s arrival, if at all.)

Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone Season 6 Content Drop Predictions: Weapon, Map, & More

Image via Activision

Developer Infinity Ward is still tight-lipped about what to expect in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 6, but knowing that it’s likely the final season of this release cycle means we can make some informed guesses. Season 05’s Shadow Siege event prepared players for the transition into something bold and exciting by blowing up the Zayah Observatory, and it’s likely that a farewell event is on the horizon for Season 06.

This is all speculation at this time, but every other significant era of Call of Duty (starting with Cold War’s Verdansk ’84) saw an eventual map update to the Battle Royale side of things. That one took a few months to arrive, but Warzone’s swap to Caldera only 28 days after Vanguard’s release. We’re not sure what a new environment or updated version of Al Mazrah might look like, but Call of Duty Next is happening just a few weeks after the change to the new season, so whatever Season 06 teases won’t be on the shelf for long.

As for in-season content — another weapon, some more BlackCell releases, and a fresh Battle Pass are absolute locks, as they come standard with every new season. Season 05 Reloaded also added a new map to Multiplayer and some playlist updates; we can bank on more of that in Season 06 as well.