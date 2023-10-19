How to Get All Haunted by Daylight 2023 Outfits in Dead by Daylight

Haunted by Daylight introduces a fresh array of character outfits in Dead by Daylight. However, unlocking these stylish costumes comes at a price.

dead-by-daylight-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dead by Daylight’s Haunted by Daylight 2023 event brings new gameplay mechanics to The Entity’s realms for a short period to help torment Survivors even more in every Trial. Unlike past in-game events, the time-limited cosmetics must be purchased instead of earned through actions playing the game.

There’s a host of new Haunted by Daylight outfits to collect in Dead by Daylight, but players will need to complete challenges in the event Tome to earn Dark Trinkets that they can exchange for them. Anyone wanting to grab them all needs to be focused and goal-driven if they want to complete their quest.

All Haunted by Daylight 2023 Outfits & How to Get Them in Dead by Daylight

The table below lists every Haunted by Daylight outfit and cosmetic players can earn in Dead by Daylight. We’ve also included the price or method for unlocking these items since they’re not all the same. Most require Dark Trinkets, which fans can learn more about in the next section of this article.

Haunted by Daylight CosmeticHow to Get it
bat-shirt-meg-thomas-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic-in-dead-by-daylight
Bat ShirtMeg Thomas		Unlocked by completing challenges in the event Tome.
black-web-pants-meg-thomas-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic-dead-by-daylight
Black Web PantsMeg Thomas		Unlocked through the event Tome by completing challenges.
open-heart-cosmetic-the-knight-haunted-by-daylight-dead-by-daylight
Open Heart – The Knight		Grab it from the event Tome by completing challenges.
knight-pommel-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic-dead-by-daylight
Knight Pommel – The Knight		Earned by completing challenges in the event Tome.
celestial-skeleton-shirt-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic-dead-by-daylight
Celestial Skeleton Shirt – Mikaela Reid		Costs 150 Dark Trinkets from the Haunted by Daylight Collection Store.
card-reader-shirt-haddie-kaur-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic-dead-by-daylight
Card Reader Shirt – Haddie Kaur		Costs 150 Dark Trinkets from the Haunted by Daylight Collection Store.
carved-bones-shirt-vittorio-toscano-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic-dead-by-daylight
Carved Bones Shirt – Vittorio Toscano		Costs 150 Dark Trinkets from the Haunted by Daylight Collection Store.
bone-handlebar-shirt-yui-kimura-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic-dead-by-daylight
Bone Handlebar Shirt – Yui Kimura		Costs 150 Dark Trinkets from the Haunted by Daylight Collection Store.
musical-rib-cage-short-kate-denson-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic-dead-by-daylight
Musical Rib-Cage Shirt – Kate Denson		Costs 150 Dark Trinkets from the Haunted by Daylight Collection Store.
painted-skeleton-shirt-nea-karlsson-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic-dead-by-daylight
Painted Skeleton Shirt – Nea Karlsson		Costs 150 Dark Trinkets from the Haunted by Daylight Collection Store.
chocolate-spike-the-deathslinger-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic-dead-by-daylight
Chocolate Spike – The Deathslinger		Costs 150 Dark Trinkets from the Haunted by Daylight Collection Store.
jaw-slasher-the-huntress-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic-dead-by-daylight
Jaw Slasher – The Huntress		Costs 150 Dark Trinkets from the Haunted by Daylight Collection Store.
chewing-blade-the-dredge-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic-dead-by-daylight
Chewing Blade – The Dredge		Costs 150 Dark Trinkets from the Haunted by Daylight Collection Store.
candy-breaker-blade-the-skull-merchant-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic-dead-by-daylight
Candy Breaker Blade – The Skull Merchant		Costs 150 Dark Trinkets from the Haunted by Daylight Collection Store.
syrupy-knife-the-legion-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic-dead-by-daylight
Syrupy Knife – The Legion		Costs 150 Dark Trinkets from the Haunted by Daylight Collection Store.
sweet-blade-the-wraith-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic-in-dead-by-daylight
Sweet Blade – The Wraith		Costs 150 Dark Trinkets from the Haunted by Daylight Collection Store.
werewolf-hutress-survivor-charm-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic-dead-by-daylight
Huntress Werewolf – Survivor Charm		Costs 75 Dark Trinkets from the Haunted by Daylight Collection Store.
scarecrow-jake-killer-charm-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic-dead-by-daylight
Scarecrow Jake – Killer Charm		Costs 75 Dark Trinkets from the Haunted by Daylight Collection Store.
little-sweetie-survivor-charm-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic-in-dead-by-daylight
Little Sweetie – Survivor Charm		Unlocked by completing the first stage of the event Tome.
little-scoundrel-killer-charm-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic-in-dead-by-daylight
Little Scoundrel – Killer Charm		Unlocked by working through challenges in the event Tome.
buried-candy-killer-and-survivor-charm-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic-in-dead-by-daylight
Buried Candy – Killer & Survivor Charm		Unlocked by pushing through may challenges in the event Tome
void-pumpkin-killer-and-survivor-charm-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic-dead-by-daylight
Void Pumpkin – Killer & Survivor Charm		Unlocked by earning 6 items from the Haunted by Daylight Collection.
smooky-eyes-meg-thomas-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic-in-dead-by-daylight
Smoky Eyes – Meg Thomas		Unlocked by earning 12 items from the Haunted by Daylight Collection.
burning-sight-the-knight-haunted-by-daylight-cosmetic-in-dead-by-daylight
Burning Sight – The Knight		Unlocked by earning 21 items from the Haunted by Daylight Collection.

How to Buy Haunted by Daylight Outfits & Cosmetics in Dead by Daylight

To purchase Haunted by Daylight cosmetics and outfits in Dead by Daylight, players need to open the Haunted by Daylight event page in-game. To do this, they can click on the Haunted by Daylight icon in the main game menu. Then, they need to navigate to the Collection tab, which is where all the cosmetics and outfits are shown.

Here, players can spend their Dark Trinkets on the items in any order they want. We suggest grabbing the ones for favored characters first, just in case something happens and there’s not enough time to get all of them. That way, players don’t miss out, even if they only grab a new shirt for their best Survivor.

How to Get Dark Trinkets in Dead by Daylight During Haunted by Daylight

completing-a-challenge-for-dark-trinkets-in-haunted-by-daylight-in-dead-by-daylight
Screenshot by Gamepur

Players can get Dark Trinkets in Dead by Daylight during the Haunted by Daylight event by completing event Tome challenges. The event Tome is open to all players to access, and every node awards a specific number of Dark Trinkets. There are also bundles of Dark Trinkets that can be collected by completing a challenge node linked to them in the event Tome and one for completing each stage of the event Tome itself.

Can You Get Every Haunted by Daylight Outfit During the Event

Yes, we believe that it’s possible for all players to collect every Haunted by Daylight outfit and cosmetic in Dead by Daylight while the event is live. The event Tome offers players some big bundles of Dark Trinkets in addition to those awarded for each challenge. There are two stages to the event, Tome, so players only looking at the first one shouldn’t panic.

This, combined with the fact that some items are unlocked by gaining a certain number of outfits or cosmetics or are unlocked through the event Tome, should mean that players have more than enough time and currency to acquire all of them.

