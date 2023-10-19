How to Get All Haunted by Daylight 2023 Outfits in Dead by Daylight
Haunted by Daylight introduces a fresh array of character outfits in Dead by Daylight. However, unlocking these stylish costumes comes at a price.
Dead by Daylight’s Haunted by Daylight 2023 event brings new gameplay mechanics to The Entity’s realms for a short period to help torment Survivors even more in every Trial. Unlike past in-game events, the time-limited cosmetics must be purchased instead of earned through actions playing the game.
There’s a host of new Haunted by Daylight outfits to collect in Dead by Daylight, but players will need to complete challenges in the event Tome to earn Dark Trinkets that they can exchange for them. Anyone wanting to grab them all needs to be focused and goal-driven if they want to complete their quest.
All Haunted by Daylight 2023 Outfits & How to Get Them in Dead by Daylight
The table below lists every Haunted by Daylight outfit and cosmetic players can earn in Dead by Daylight. We’ve also included the price or method for unlocking these items since they’re not all the same. Most require Dark Trinkets, which fans can learn more about in the next section of this article.
How to Buy Haunted by Daylight Outfits & Cosmetics in Dead by Daylight
To purchase Haunted by Daylight cosmetics and outfits in Dead by Daylight, players need to open the Haunted by Daylight event page in-game. To do this, they can click on the Haunted by Daylight icon in the main game menu. Then, they need to navigate to the Collection tab, which is where all the cosmetics and outfits are shown.
Here, players can spend their Dark Trinkets on the items in any order they want. We suggest grabbing the ones for favored characters first, just in case something happens and there’s not enough time to get all of them. That way, players don’t miss out, even if they only grab a new shirt for their best Survivor.
How to Get Dark Trinkets in Dead by Daylight During Haunted by Daylight
Players can get Dark Trinkets in Dead by Daylight during the Haunted by Daylight event by completing event Tome challenges. The event Tome is open to all players to access, and every node awards a specific number of Dark Trinkets. There are also bundles of Dark Trinkets that can be collected by completing a challenge node linked to them in the event Tome and one for completing each stage of the event Tome itself.
Can You Get Every Haunted by Daylight Outfit During the Event
Yes, we believe that it’s possible for all players to collect every Haunted by Daylight outfit and cosmetic in Dead by Daylight while the event is live. The event Tome offers players some big bundles of Dark Trinkets in addition to those awarded for each challenge. There are two stages to the event, Tome, so players only looking at the first one shouldn’t panic.
This, combined with the fact that some items are unlocked by gaining a certain number of outfits or cosmetics or are unlocked through the event Tome, should mean that players have more than enough time and currency to acquire all of them.