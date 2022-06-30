How to get all rewards during TennoCon 2022 – Twitch Drops and Free Titania Prime

TennoCon 2022 will be taking place on July 16 and will give players their first real look at the exciting Duviri Paradox, the game’s upcoming expansion. As is traditionally the case, players can earn some rewards just from watching the event, including a free Titania Prime. Below, you will find a full list of the rewards, and exactly what you need to do to get them.

All TennoCon 2022 Rewards and how to get them

Reward How to Obtain Twitch Drop – Vericres (Warfan) + Renayla Sugatra Watch TennoCon on July 16 for 30 Consecutive Minutes from 12:30 p.m. ET – 5 p.m. ET Twitch Drop – Titania Prime Watch TennoLive for 30 Consecutive Minutes on July 16 Starting at 5 p.m. ET Exclusive Operator/Drifter CosmeticThe Stranger’s Hood Redeem The Stranger’s Hood from the Warframe In-Game Market

Available Saturday, July 16 – 18

As you can see, to get the Vericres, Renayla Sugatra, and Titania Prime, all you need to do is watch the live-streamed event at specific times.

How to connect your Warframe profile to your Twitch account

Connecting your Warframe account to your Twitch accounts is very easy to do, just follow the below steps:

Go to https://www.warframe.com/user and log into your Warframe account

Click on your login name in the top right corner, then “Account Management”

Click Link your Twitch Account at the bottom of the page and follow the instructions to link your Warframe account to your Twitch Account

If you are unsure if the link worked, you can check in the Account Management section of your Warframe account. Under user information, at the very bottom, it will tell you if your profile is linked with any Twitch account. If you have an old account there that you no longer use, just hit Unlink, then link your new account instead.