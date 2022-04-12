Aglaia Coins will be your primary method in Final Fantasy XIV to acquire items you’ll be using to enhance your gear in the game. If you’re looking to use the best equipment in Final Fantasy XIV to access Augmented Astronomy gear, you’ll need plenty of Aglaia Coins. This guide will cover how to get and use Aglaia Coins in Final Fantasy XIV.

These Coins are a reward drop for completing the Aglaia raid. You can unlock this raid by working your way through the Newfound Adventure Main Scenario Quests (MSQ), specifically completing A Brother’s Grief after wrapping up the Alzadaal’s Legacy dungeon for the first time. You can gain access to the Newfound Adventure MSQ by completing all of the Endwalker MSQs and finishing the expansion. After finishing A Brother’s Grief, you’ll gain access to Chronicles of a New Era – Myths of the Realm. These quests are equally crucial as the Newfound Adventure quests you’ll want to finish. In the second mission, Realm of the Gods, you’ll unlock the Aglaia raid.

Upon completing the Aglaia raid, you’ll receive one Aglaia Coin. You’ll be able to acquire one of these coins a week, with the weekly reset happening every Tuesday. You’ll want to visit Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han, asking for their Out-of-this-world Oddities selection to exchange Aglaia Coins for Radiant Twine or Radiant Clothing, which you’ll be using to upgrade your Tomestone Gear.