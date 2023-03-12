Fallout 76 is filled with various little mysteries for you to discover and solve as you wander the wasteland that is Appalachia. As you explore the area, you will find various items that can be used around the map, one of them being Reuben’s Safe Key. This key can be found hidden away near where you start your journey and will lead you to a great place. This guide will show you how to get and use Reuben’s Safe Key in Fallout 76.

How to “find out what the key unlocks” in Fallout 76

Reuben’s Safe Key is a special item in Fallout 76 that can only be found on Mr. Gill’s dead body. Reuben Gill was the overseer of Vault 51 which can be seen by the jumpsuit he is wearing. You can locate Mr. Gill’s body by traveling to the Isolated Cabin to the southeast of Vault 76. Immediately after you leave the vault, head out to the cabin marked on the map below and you will find Reuben’s body inside the cabin.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Collect the key from Reuben along with the notes that he has. This will not only give you the task of discovering what the key unlocks but also allow you to start learning about shelters. Once you have the key, you will need to make your way to Vault 51. Vault 51 is in the far northwestern part of the map where the mountains are. If you are coming from Vault 76, you can walk north and almost run directly into it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach Vault 51, go to the left of the entrance and you will see a small hatch that you can interact with. Interact with the hatch to enter the Shelter Claims Center. If you have started the shelter quest, you can gather up the shelter supplies while you are here. While in the claims center, keep an eye out for a large blue and orange supply crate. You can open this container as long as you have Reuben’s Safe Key.