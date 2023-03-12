There are many plants and animals for you to discover in the wasteland of Fallout 76. Many of the plants around Appalachia are used to make delicious meals or helpful chems. Strangler Bloom, for instance, is a key component of the RadShield chem; the only chem better at warding off radiation than Rad-X. If you are afraid of mutating and don’t want to die from radiation poisoning, you may want to get your hands on some Strangler Bloom. This guide will show you how to get Strangler Bloom in Fallout 76.

Where to find Strangler Bloom in Fallout 76

Strangler Bloom isn’t the easiest plant to locate in Appalachia. You will have a far easier time locating plants like Bloodleaf or Tarberries. This is because Strangler Bloom is only found in one area of the game; The Mire. The Mire is the dark area on the eastern side of the map that is filled with dense forests and dangerous enemies like giant crabs.

Strangler Bloom can only be found in an area around Dyer Chemical. Specifically, you can find this plant to the west and northwest of the chemical plant. Unfortunately, if you haven’t completed the necessary steps, you won’t be able to get your hands on any of it. Before you can get Strangler Bloom, you will need to complete a quest called An Organic Solution. You can start this quest by finding Ella Ames’ research in the Southhampton Estates.

Following all of the objectives of the quest and at the end, you will flush fertilizer into the river. This will allow the Strangler Bloom to appear. Come back at night after this quest and the plant will continue to dump more fertilizer so you can find more Strangler Bloom. Remember, this plant appears at the base of trees. You can get more of this plant by equipping the Green Thumb perk card before collecting it. This will allow you to reap twice as much flora.