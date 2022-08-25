There are a ton of different currency types in Tower of Fantasy. Among the list of these currencies, one of the more difficult ones to obtain is Revitalized Energy Body. Not only is it a strange name for a currency, but it is also only able to be obtained from one area. Getting it will grant you access to another store that is filled with goodies that are sure to help you in Tower of Fantasy.

How to get and use Revitalized Energy Body in Tower of Fantasy

Revitalized Energy Body is the currency that is being used for the themed event called Executor Training. You can view the details of this event by selecting the present symbol in the upper right corner of the screen. This will bring you to the rewards menu. Once there, select the option that says “Themed Event” at the bottom of the screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The themed event page will show you how to get Revitalized Energy Body. There are four world bosses that you can find throughout the game; Robarg, Frost Bot, Apophis, and Lady Lucia. Defeating any of these bosses and opening their chests during the event will get you Revitalized Energy Body.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can spend Revitalized Energy Body by going to the themed event page. Below the list of bosses is a button for the store page. Select the store page button and it will bring you to the Revitalized Energy Body store. In this store, you can purchase various items like Gold, Crystal Chunks, Red Nuclei, and Weapon Augmentation Boxes.