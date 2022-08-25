The summer is a time to relax. If you are in the world of Tower of Fantasy, however, it is time to collect various rewards from the capsule machine. You may have noticed another currency popping up in Tower of Fantasy called Seabreeze Gachapon Coins. It’s okay if you missed it, after all, there are a ton of currencies in the game. These coins are specific to the summertime event. Get them while they are still available.

How to get and use Seabreeze Gachapon Coins in Tower of Fantasy

During the Summer Seabreeze event, you can collect another type of currency called Seabreeze Gachapon Coins. These coins will appear in your inventory menu instead of the currency menu like the other currencies. You may have started up the game and immediately received five of these coins. You can get five right away from the Supply Run section of the rewards menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want more of these coins, you will need to purchase them. Luckily, you won’t need to go spending any money to get the Seabreeze Gachapon Coins. Instead, you will need to spend Dark Crystals. You can purchase the coins from the Limited Gift Pack menu on the store page. Each coin will cost you 100 Dark Crystals.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To spend your Seabreeze Gachapon Coins, you will need to go to the rewards menu. This is done by selecting the present in the upper right corner of the screen. From there, select the button that says “Summer Seabreeze” at the bottom of the screen. This will bring you to a page with a capsule machine. Here, you will have the option to spend one or ten coins at a time.