How to get and use the Blasphemous Claw in Elden Ring

The Blasphemous Claw is a helpful item that you can get your hands on to help you in the fight against Maliketh, The Black Blade. Obtaining this item, however, is much more difficult than it seems since it is protected by a powerful enemy. Here is how you can get and use the Blasphemous Claw in Elden Ring.

To obtain this item, you will first need to reach the Crumbling Farum Azula. You will automatically teleport to the location once you defeat the Fire Giant and interact with the Forge of the Giants. You will appear at the beginning of the area. Travel through the Crumbling Farum Azula until you reach the Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace.

From the Site of Grace, go up to the bridge leading up to the boss fight. Instead of walking toward the boss arena, turn around and go inside the building behind you. Along this path, you will see a lot of dead beast enemies. You will only need to worry about two of them playing dead. One is beside the stairs and the other is before the ladder on the balcony.

After climbing down the ladder, walk across the bridge toward the tower. Don’t enter the tower. When you get close, you will be invaded by Recusant Bernahl. He possesses a powerful weapon that can easily defeat you if he lands a hit. Be careful and bait out attacks before attacking him. Once he is defeated, he will drop the Blasphemous Claw. Equip it to your equipment hot bar and use it during the fight against Maliketh by using it to parry the spell that he casts. The timing needs to be perfect for it to work.