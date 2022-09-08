The Archwing Launcher Segment is an essential upgrade in Warframe. This segment will allow you to equip your Archwing when exploring open-world locations in Warframe. It allows for much quicker navigation of Warframe’s large, open areas. Using your Archwing will also allow you to use Archwing-specific abilities in these locations. This guide will explain how to get the Archwing Launcher Segment in Warframe.

How To Get The Archwing Launcher Segment In Warframe

The Archwing Launcher Segment can be acquired in two ways. The first, and most direct method for those looking to avoid the grind or don’t want to make or join a clan, is the Warframe market. You can purchase this item for 175 platinum by accessing the Market in the Orbiter. This will give you direct access to the Archwing Launcher.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second and more arduous method to obtain this upgrade will require a clan. Once you have created or joined a clan, you can get the Archwing Launcher by going to the Tenno Lab area within the dojo. You will need to be Mastery Rank 5 to unlock it, and the blueprint will cost you 15,000 Credits.

Once you have the Archwing Launcher blueprint, you will need to build it in your Foundry. To do this, you will need the below resources:

7,500 Credits

50 Iradite

50 Grokdrul

30 Fish Oil

600 Circuits

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Archwing Launcher has a build time of just thirty minutes, and when it is done, you will need to equip it to your Gear Wheel in the Arsenal to be able to use it on missions. To use the Archwing, you must find it in your Gear Wheel to activate it.

Your Archwing will automatically spawn in on your back and have the same controls as during a standard Archwing mission. You can use the Archwing in specific locations. Orb Vallis, Plains of Eidolon, Cambion Drift, and any Railjack mission will allow you to use the Archwing.

The Archwing Launcher has infinite charges and can be used as often as possible. Now that you know how to get your Archwing Launcher, you can look forward to drastically shorter mission times on the Plains of Eidolon and Orb Vallis.