Argon Crystals in Warframe are a scarce resource that works differently than the other in-game resources. It’s the only resource in the game that can disappear from your inventory because of decay. This guide will explain the best places to farm Argon Crystals in Warframe.

How to get Argon Crystals in Warframe

Argon Crystals can be found by running missions in the Void. They can drop from enemies, containers, or large Argon deposits sometimes found in the levels. They are a very rare drop, but there are a few steps you can take to farm them efficiently.

The first step to making farming these rare materials more accessible is visiting the marketplace and purchasing a Resource Booster and a Resource Drop Chance Booster. These can be purchased with Platinum, Warframes premium currency that can be bought or earned via the trade market with other players. These two items will significantly increase how much Argon Crystals will drop and double each one you pick up. These boosters are a nice help, but not required by any means.

With or without your boosters, the specific node in the Void you want to select is called Teshub. This is an Exterminate mission, and the best node to select for farming Argon Crystals rapidly. The key to Argon Crystals is the level itself.

These rare items will spawn in random areas throughout the level. Exterminate missions allow you to navigate the Void and explore many places quickly. Each barrel you break, locker you open, and enemy defeated has a chance at dropping this rare resource. Once the mission is complete, restart it and rerun it until you gather as many as you need.

Argon Crystals are affected by abilities like Desecrate from Nekros, Pilfering Swarm from Hydroid, and other skills that give you multiple drops from a dead enemy’s loot table. Ivara can also use Prowl to steal Argon Crystals from enemies.

If you have a group of friends, each of you playing as these Warframes will give you the best opportunity to earn many Argon Crystals quickly. Argon crystals can be earned in other nodes and missions, but this method is the best method for quick gains and minimal resource investment.

How Argon Crystals work in Warframe

If you farm Argon Crystals, new crystals in your inventory will halve every 24 hours. If you farm eight of them and use two, the six remaining Argon Crystals will stabilize until midnight UTC but then start to decay. The next time the clock hits midnight UTC, you will only have three crystals. This decay will happen at midnight UTC every night.

Furthermore, once you start a build in the Foundry that uses Argon Crystals, canceling the build before it completes will not refund your Argon Crystals. Make sure you farm what you need and finish what you start to avoid wasting any crystals in your possession.