How to get back to the starting area in Elden Ring

The starting area of Elden ring is a worthwhile place if you are one of the people who are able to defeat the boss with no healing items. After you have progressed through the game a bit, you are able to get back to the starting area so you can get revenge on the creature that killed you long ago. Here is how you get back to the starting area in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The location you are looking for is called the Chapel of Anticipation. This is the starting area of the game where you started your journey before dying abruptly to an enemy you might not have been prepared for. To get back there, you will want to start by heading to The Four Belfries. You will find this area in the northern section of Liurnia. Use the map above as a reference if necessary.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach The Four Belfries, you will notice that there are, well, four belfries. Three of the belfries have a teleportation stone at the base of them while the last one has a chest. If you try to interact with the imp statues in front of the belfries, it will say you need an Imbued Sword Key. You are able to get one from the chest at the top belfry.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the Imbued Sword Key in your possession, down the hill to the Belfry below. When looking at the hill, the belfry you want is to the right of the one with the chest. Take a look at the image above if needed. Using the Imbued Sword Key on this imp statue will activate the teleportation stone that will take you back to the Chapel of Anticipation.