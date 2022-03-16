How to get Bell Bearings in Elden Ring

You can give Elden Ring’s various Bell Bearings to the Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold to unlock many items for purchase. Typically, you can find Bell Bearings hidden around the open world. Some may be found in dungeons, others might be inside treasure chests. However, there is another way you can earn Bell Bearings; it might require you to get a little blood on your hands, however.

Most of Elden Ring’s merchants carry a Bell Bearing, and each will typically drop it upon their death, whether that’s caused by you, or by an in-game event, such as the burning of Leyndell. As such, you can simply kill merchants to earn Bell Bearings. After that, you can give them to the Twin Maiden Husks, allowing you to purchase whatever the merchants previously offered when they were alive.

Given that the offerings of every merchant vary, and considering how many of them there are scattered around the map, it might be worthwhile to kill every merchant you come across so that you can get their Bell Bearings, and subsequently access every merchant’s inventory in Roundtable Hold. This should save you time from having to search for merchants, given that their locations aren’t marked on your map.

Some merchants might require you to advance other questlines before obtaining their Bell Bearing. For example, once D, Hunter of the Dead arrives in Roundtable Hold, you can only obtain his Bell Bearing by advancing Fia’s questline, which sees her kill D, allowing you to loot his body for his Bell Bearing.