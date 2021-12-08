While exploring the Final Fantasy XIV regions, you’re going to see plenty of FATEs pop up all over the map. These FATEs are brief group activities that you can do with other players you encounter in your world, and you’ll be facing off against various creatures and completing specific tasks for time runs out. Completing each task rewards you with Bicolor Gemstones, and eventually, you can unlock Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers. In this guide, we’re going to share with you how to get Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers in Final Fantasy XIV.

The Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers will take quite a bit of time. You’ll need to complete all of the FATEs in the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker region and level up your Shared FATE long until each reason has reached the maximum level. You can complete this the quickest way by working with other players, but even by working alongside other players, it’s going to take quite a bit of time. You can follow your progress by going to your Travel tab and clicking on the Shared FATE display to see how far you are in each of the six zones.

After you’ve maximized each of the zones, you’ll then unlock access to the Biocolor Gemstone Vouchers. Each voucher costs 100 Bicolor Gemstones, so for many of the Final Fantasy XIV items that require Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers, you can expect to wait quite a long time before you have enough to buy what you need. But this part of the content is primarily a marathon, not a sprint. We recommend working together with other players while working on this and taking your time on it.