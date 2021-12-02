How to get Bicolor Gemstones in Final Fantasy XIV Online

There are numerous resources you want to farm to add to your collection in Final Fantasy XIV Online. You’ll be using them in crafting recipes for armor, weapons, clothing, or you might be turning them into vendors to receive specific items. A resource you’ll want to be on the lookout for are the Bicolor Gemstones. In this guide, we’re going to detail how to get Bicolor Gemstones in Final Fantasy XIV and what you can do with them.

The Bicolor Gemstones were added to Final Fantasy XIV for the Endwalker update, so they arrived in 6.0. Because they were added alongside Endwalker, the only way you’ll be able to obtain this resource is by exploring these expansion’s exclusive locations, specifically these region’s FATE quests. Every time you complete a FATE, you’ll receive Bicolor Gemstones. This means checking out Labyrinthos, Thavnair, Garlemald, Mare Lamentorum, and the additional areas released in 6.0. You will not be able to find Bicolor Gemstones in other locations released before 6.0.

When you have enough Bicolor Gemstones, the next step you need to take is to return to any respective city in your region and speak with a Gemstone Vendor. Any Gemstone Vendor you talk with will exchange the Bicolor Crystals you receive for various items.

You’ll be able to unlock even more items as you complete more FATEs in a specific region. You can check your progress by opening the Share FATE menu under the Travel option. You can only hold 1,000 Bicolor Gemstones at a time.