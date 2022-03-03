How to get Blaidd’s armor in Elden Ring

Blaidd is a notable character you’ll encounter in Elden Ring. You can find him throughout your time in the game, and he’s typically seen as an ally if you reach out to him and work with him when completing Ranni’s questline. However, his armor is imposing, and many players ask how to get it. In this guide, we’ll detail what you need to do to get Blaidd the Half-Wolf’s armor in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to follow several steps to obtain it. First, it ties in with Blaidd’s role in Ranni the Witch’s storyline, where you’ll be working alongside him to discover the Nokron, the Eternal City. To do this, you’ll need to work alongside Seluvis or go directly after Starscourage Radagan, one of the demigods in the Lands Between. You can fight him at Redmane Castle, in the southeast part of the Caelid region. He’s an extremely tough fight, but upon defeating him, you should gain access to Nokron, the Eternal City by following the star.

You’ll need to follow the rest of the questline of entering the city, finding the Fingerslayer Blade, and bringing it back to Ranni. You’ll then receive the Carian Inverted Statue for the Carian Study Hall. However, your focus will be Ranni’s quest, and you need to head to the top of Renna’s Rise and make use the Waygate to head over to Ainsel River Main. There, you’ll receive the Miniature Ranni doll. Then, speak with the doll at a site of grace to then make your way to Nokstella Eternal City to defeat the Baleful Shadow of Blaidd, not the Blaidd you need, however. You’ll receive the Discarded Palace Key for doing this.

Now, take the key to the Raya Lucaria Grand Library, which is next to Rennala at the top, to receive the Dark Moon Ring. You’ll then need to make your way to the Lake of Rot using the ring, and you’ll be able to advance to the Grand Cloister. At the Grand Cloister, use the coffin at the location and defeat Astel, Naturalborn of the Void.

Then, after you’ve freed Ranni’s soul from her body, you’ll want to return to Ranni’s tower at the Three Sisters, and outside you’ll find Blaidd. You’ll be able to fight him, and upon defeating him, you’ll receive his armor.