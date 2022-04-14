There are multiple items you’ll need to find as you play through Final Fantasy XIV. Blue Feathers are a useful item, and you’ll need them if you want to craft the Bluefeather Astrolabos or the Bluefeather Barding. There are only a handful of ways you can find this item. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Blue Feathers in Final Fantasy XIV.

The Blue Feathers is a drop you can potentially get from The Minstrel’s Ballard: Endsinger’s Aria trial. You’ll be able to access this trial when you’ve completed all of the Endwalker expansion Main Scenario Quests. The trial became available alongside the Newfound Adventure 6.1 update, and you’ll need to speak with the Wandering Minstrel in Old Sharlayan to obtain the trial. Although you can participate in the battle immediately after the Endwalker missions, you’ll want to obtain higher-level equipment before you do so. You’ll need to make sure you’ve reached an average item level of 580 before jumping into it.

The Blue Feather has a chance to drop from completing this trial. Because it is a higher difficulty than the standard dungeon, it may take you and your group a few tries before you recognize the correct patterns. You’ll have the chance to try your hand at completing this dungeon.