How to get Boiled Prawns in Elden Ring

There are tons of consumables in Elden Ring that provide different bonuses and buffs. One of the harder to find are Boiled Prawns, which provide a defensive buff to any tarnished that consumes them. Plus, they sound better tasting than most of the other consumable items. Here is where you can track down your own Boiled Prawns.

Where to find Boiled Prawns

Screenshot by Gamepur

Boiled Prawns are available as one of the keepsakes during the character creation. Selected Boiled Prawns will give players a stack of five to take with them into the Lands Between, but if you didn’t pick Boiled Prawns as your keepsake, there is another way. At the Boilprawn Shack in Liurnia, players can find a merchant selling Boiled Prawns. If you have encounter the other NPC in this area Rya, this merchant is the one who stole her necklace. After you purchase the necklace for 1,000 Runes, he will begin selling Boiled Prawns to you for 600 Runes each. He has an unlimited amount.

When consumed, Boiled Prawns provide a defensive buff. For a limited amount of time, players will take a reduced amount of physical damage. This is a helpful consumable for enemies or bosses that deal a high amount of physical damage.