Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with ingredients and materials for you to find and collect as you travel the Paldea region. The materials you gather are mainly used to craft TMs so that you can teach your pokémon some new moves. Bramblin Twig is just one of the many materials you will discover in your travels around Paldea and they come from the tumbleweed pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Bramblin Twig in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Bramblin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Every pokémon in Scarlet and Violet has a material that you can get from them as you progress through the games. Like how Voltorb Sparks are obtained from Voltorb and Electrode, you can get Bramblin Twigs from Bramblin and Brambleghast. Of course, if you want to get your hands on this material, you will need to track down Bramblin first. Bramblin is actually easy to find once you know where to look.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Bramblin’s habitat data, you can find this pokémon in two areas; the Asado Desert and East Province Area Three. Once you are able to reach either area, you will see Bramblin roaming about. If there is wind, they will typically be blown away and you will need to track them down. Bramblin won’t chase after you or run away when spotted, allowing you to easily walk up and interact with them.

You will need to battle Bramblin in the wild if you want to get your hands on Bramblin Twigs. Each time you defeat or capture a wild Bramblin or Brambleghast, you will get up to three Bramblin Twigs automatically added to your collection of materials. You can use this material at TM Machines around the Paldea region to make TMs provided you have unlocked recipes that require the material.