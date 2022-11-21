How to get Dreepy Powder in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One of the hundreds of crafting materials in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Dreepy Powder is a Dragon-type material you’ll need for higher-power TMs. While it’s not the most elusive stuff in the game, it’s not the easiest to come by. You’ll need at least one Koraidon or Miraidon upgrade to start farming Dreepy Powder, one you’ll want to be at least an average of level 20 to face down the Titan that provides the upgrade. We’ll cover everything you need to know about getting Dreepy Powder in this guide.

Sources of Dreepy Powder in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Dreepy Powder comes from, as you might expect, the Dreepy Pokémon. This Dragon/Ghost critter is native to many of the waterways of Paldea, but not all of them. You’ll get between one and two units of Dreepy Powder whenever you capture or make a Dreepy Faint, though sometimes you’ll get three. To start the hunt for Dreepy, you’ll need to defeat Bombirdier, the Open Sky Titan, and earn the swimming upgrade for Koraidon or Miraidon. From there, you can begin to travel the rivers where Dreepy live.

You’ll need to look specifically in the following places for Dreepy:

In the southern rivers, from South Province (Area Six) in the west to Southern Province (Area Five) in the east.

Most of the eastern rivers from East Province (Area One) in the south to the border with the North Provinces on the edge of East Province (Area Three).

Along the rivers from near Porto Marinada up through the Glaseado Mountains.

Don’t expect to see too many Dreepy as you explore, as in the southern areas, they’re significantly rarer. Not to the point of, say, Ralts or Charcadet, but they aren’t as common as Mareep or Murkrow. You’re also liable to find them no lower than level 20, so while you won’t start the hunt for them late in a playthrough, you won’t do it right out the gate.

To create most TMs, you need at least three units of any given material. That means you’ll want to stock up on at least a few Dreepy, and with their ultimate evolution, Dragapult, being one of the pseudo-Legendaries of Scarlet and Violet, you’ll want a Dreepy with a good nature to maximize their potential.