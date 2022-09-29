If you play Salmon Run mode in Splatoon 3, you’ll eventually accumulate Fish Scales. These are rare resources that will allow you to redeem prizes at Grizzco, including Work Suits, Decorations, Stickers, and Banners. However, you won’t get Fish Scales in every run you make in the mode, and there is a special catch. Hence, we’ve put together a guide explaining how to get Bronze, Silver, and Gold Scales in Splatoon 3.

How to get Fish Scales in Splatoon 3

To obtain Fish Scales in Splatoon 3, you need to take on the Salmon Run and finish it successfully. Essentially, when playing the Salmon Run mode, you’ll come across three waves of Salmonids that you need to take down. This can be done using Egg Cannons that shoot Golden Eggs to damage the foes. Once you defeat all three waves, you’ll get drops depending upon the Hazard level. However, simply beating the Salmonid waves won’t yield Fish scales.

Image via Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development

While playing the Salmon Run, you’ll occasionally get an Xtrawave with King Salmonid leading the charge. This is your window to earn different Fish Scales in the mode. Simply damaging King Salmonid will net you Fish Scales. The more damage you deal to the boss during the given period, the more Scales you will get. Whether it’s Bronze, Silver, or Gold Scales will again depend on the Hazard level you set before entering the challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are wondering if the appearance of King Salmonid is random, that is not the case. There is a bar on the top right corner of the screen each time you enter the mode. This bar will start to fill up with your every run in the mode, and once it’s complete, you are guaranteed an encounter with King Salmonid. However, it’s worth noting that the bar will only fill up if you repeatedly play the mode with the same players in your team.