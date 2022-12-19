How to get Building 21 Access Cards in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Access to Building 21 is now available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, unlocking a new location for players to find while exploring the DMZ. Building 21 was a heavily teased location and was not officially dropped in last week’s update, leaving fans wondering when they’d have a chance to make it to this area. The developers have unlocked this area for a limited time, but you’ll need an access card to see it. Here’s what you need to know about how to get a Building 21 Access Card in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ.

Where to find a Building 21 Access Card in DMZ

How you find this access card is not too complicated, but it could take some time, and it requires a bit of luck. You can find one in a plane or drop box by defeating bosses on the map, any SAM Site drops, or securing a Stronghold location. There’s a chance an access card for Building 21 will be inside it. There are three types of Building 21 Access Cards: A DRC, a Red one, and a Blue one.

Missions to Building 21 are greenlit for those with access cards in the DMZ. Engage with extreme caution in this research facility, as competing Operators and high-tier enemies will be weapons free. Successful exfil is critical. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) December 19, 2022

The Building 21 location is an area that will not appear until you have the keycards on your character, and when you find them, you will need to successfully exfil from the DMZ location and make it out alive. Building 21 should appear on the DMZ match menu when you attempt to queue up for a match, allowing you to visit Building 21 or go to Al Mazrah.

If you have access to Building 21, you will want to bring some of your best gear to make it out with even more to fill your backpack with additional equipment you can use in future matches. Shadow Company heavily protects this location and should not be taken lightly.