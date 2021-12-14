How to get Bullet Spray in Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021

The Bullet Spray ingredient is a crucial item for The Dawning holiday event in Destiny 2. You’ll be using it craft Telemetry Tapioca for Banshee-44 and Blueberry Crumblers for Shaw. You can only obtain Bullet Spray in a specific way, and make sure you acquire it is essential to complete the event. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Bullet Spray in Destiny 2 and how to best farm it.

You can only earn the Bullet Spray ingredient if you have an Auto Rifle, Submachine, or Heavy Machine Gun equipped on your Guardian and eliminate foes using them. Because these weapons are extremely quick and generally effective at taking out opponents in a few seconds, you’ll want to participate in some of the more extensive engagements in Destiny 2. We recommend jumping into a Public Event or Lost Sector that you can run by yourself and focusing on the minions. Of the two, the Lost Sector might prove quicker, especially if you can run through an area and then restart it when you’re ready to try again to earn more.

When you’ve earned enough Bullet Spray, you’ll use it in two recipes, the Telemetry Tapioca and Blueberry Crumblers. These are all of the ingredients you need to complete those recipes.

Telemetry Tapioca

1 Vex Milk

1 Bullet Spray

15 Essence of Dawning

You can deliver this to Banshee-44 at the Tower. You can find them to the right of the entrance where you teleport

Blueberry Crumblers

1 Ether Cane

1 Bullet Spray

15 Essence of Dawning

You want to give these to Shaw. You can find them at the Cosmodrome.