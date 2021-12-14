Where to get Chitin Powder in Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021

The ingredients you gather up for The Dawning holiday event in Destiny 2 take you all over the game, encouraging you to explore locations you may not have visited recently to find them. When you’re on the hunt for Chitin Powder, you’ll be able to find it by defeating Hive enemies. There are specific locations you can find these foes, making it easier to obtain the ingredient. In this guide, we’re going to detail for you the best way to get Chitin Powder in Destiny 2.

You specifically want to hunt down the Hive so that they’ll drop the Chitin Powder. Some of the best locations to find Hive in Destiny 2 include the Moon in Sorrow’s Harbor or the Tangled Shore over by the Jetsam of Saturn. You’ll want to explore these two regions to find Lost Sectors featuring these enemies, or you can wait for public events to spawn to increase the chances of finding them. For Chitin Powder, you won’t have to use any specific weapons to eliminate the Hive. All you have to do is take them out, and the material should drop on the ground.

If you are searching for rarer materials for your Dawning recipes, we recommend double-checking which ones you’re searching for and seeing if you can take out the Hive simultaneously. For example, if you’re hunting for Dark Frosting, Personal Touch, or Sharp Flavor, make sure you’re using the exact weapon or abilities you need to use on the Hive to retrieve these materials.

When you’re ready, fire up your Holiday Oven and craft your finished product to bring to the specific NPCs in Destiny 2, and receive your holiday gift.