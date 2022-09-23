How to get Buzz Wax in Slime Rancher 2

Buzz Wax is a valuable material for you in Slime Rancher 2. It will be required to complete several projects, and it’s a good resource for you to have tucked away in your Refinery. Finding it can be challenging, and you must go out of your way to add it to your base. You won’t have to go too far away from your base to locate it. This guide covers how you can get Buzz Wax in Slime Rancher 2.

Where to find Buzz Wax in Slime Rancher 2

Buzz Wax is a resource you can find on Starlight Strand. You can unlock Starlight Strand by going to the south part of Rainbow Fields to locate the Cotton gordo. It’s a giant slime made up of multiple smaller slimes. Unfortunately, it won’t be able to budge. The best way to remove it is to feed it a lot of food, which means you need consistently feed it vegetables. If you can find it, we recommend giving it Water Lettuce, the Cotton Slime’s favorite food.

Eventually, the Cotton gordo should explode, and you can move passed it to interact with a device. The device gives you access to a teleporter, and you can now make your way to Starlight Strand. While in this region, you can find Buzz Wax by using your Resource Harvestor on the bee hives in the area. You can find them all over the north part of Starlight Strand. If you can’t find them, try to look for the buzzing. This is a distinct sign you’re close to a bee hive full of Buzz Wax. The bee hives with the Buzz Wax should have a specific, pale yellow color. These are different than the bee hives full of Wild Honey.